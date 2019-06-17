West Seattle, Washington

18 Tuesday

70℉

Desmond Hansen paints another Seattle music legend

June 17, 2019 7:27 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   High Point | West Seattle news | WS culture/arts

Thanks to Lynda B for the photo – that’s Desmond Hansen’s latest signal-box portrait, Seattle’s own Sir Mix-A-Lot, at 35th/Raymond near the High Point Library.

Share This

2 Replies to "Desmond Hansen paints another Seattle music legend"

  • ttt June 17, 2019 (7:40 pm)
    Reply

    there is also another new one on fauntleroy way near the dry cleaners nearest the bridge. it is a guy with a beard… who is that?

  • Alki Resident June 17, 2019 (7:56 pm)
    Reply

    YES!! Awesome graves❤️

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.