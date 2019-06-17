Desmond Hansen paints another Seattle music legend

Thanks to Lynda B for the photo – that’s Desmond Hansen’s latest signal-box portrait, Seattle’s own Sir Mix-A-Lot, at 35th/Raymond near the High Point Library.
West Seattle, Washington
18 Tuesday
Thanks to Lynda B for the photo – that’s Desmond Hansen’s latest signal-box portrait, Seattle’s own Sir Mix-A-Lot, at 35th/Raymond near the High Point Library.
there is also another new one on fauntleroy way near the dry cleaners nearest the bridge. it is a guy with a beard… who is that?
YES!! Awesome graves❤️
| 2 COMMENTS