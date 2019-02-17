West Seattle, Washington

18 Monday

WEST SEATTLE ART: Another signal-box portrait by Desmond Hansen

February 17, 2019 6:55 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news

Thanks for the photo! A reader sent us that as artist Desmond Hansen worked on his newest signal-box portrait this afternoon, this time at Fauntleroy/Avalon. (Thanks also to the person who sent a text-only tip earlier; we subsequently passed the scene but were unable to get a photo.) If somehow you don’t recognize the faces, they are the Seattle rock ‘n’ roll sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart. They’re the first women in Hansen’s set of tributes; he had said on Instagram that he had “a bunch of female icons coming up.”

3 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE ART: Another signal-box portrait by Desmond Hansen"

  • Yma February 17, 2019 (7:08 pm)
    Reply

    Yay!we saw him at work earlier today & wondered what it would be. So glad there’s some female representation. I do live seeing these.

  • Stuart February 17, 2019 (7:17 pm)
    Reply



    This guy rocks! Love his urban artwork making w sea even cooler !

  • Oakley34 February 17, 2019 (7:31 pm)
    Reply

    So cool.  I was also happy to see he restored the damage on the Bruce Lee box.

