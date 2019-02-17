WEST SEATTLE ART: Another signal-box portrait by Desmond Hansen

Thanks for the photo! A reader sent us that as artist Desmond Hansen worked on his newest signal-box portrait this afternoon, this time at Fauntleroy/Avalon. (Thanks also to the person who sent a text-only tip earlier; we subsequently passed the scene but were unable to get a photo.) If somehow you don’t recognize the faces, they are the Seattle rock ‘n’ roll sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart. They’re the first women in Hansen’s set of tributes; he had said on Instagram that he had “a bunch of female icons coming up.”