About today’s West Seattle water woes

Two water-related incidents of note today:

AVALON WAY: That photo is from midmorning in the Luna Park area, where the ongoing road work was complicated for a while after crews what Seattle Public Utilities spokesperson Sabrina Register says was “an unmarked water service pipe.” She adds that it led 23 “customers to experience a temporary loss of water for about one hour. Seattle Public Utilities crews were called to the scene to make the emergency repair and restore water service.” The area restaurants were not affected, though, Luna Park Café owner John Bennett told us.

FAIRMOUNT AREA: SPU got about a dozen reports of brown water and SPU attributes that to SFD hydrant testing. Just a reminder, if you experience brown water, the number to call is 206-386-1800.