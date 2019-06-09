9 for your West Seattle (and beyond) Wednesday

Bet you’ve never seen a Great Blue Heron from that angle before. Unless, as photographer David Hutchinson observes, you’re a fish. You might see one out on the shore today during the week’s lowest low tide, which is part of our highlights list:

LOW-LOW TIDE: The tide goes out to a low-low-low -3.0 feet at 1 pm today. Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists are out again at Constellation and Lincoln Parks – today, 10:30 am-2:30 pm

RAINBOW STORY TIME: A special Pride Month storytime at Southwest Library, 10:30 am. (9010 35th SW)

TIMBER CITY GINGER BEER ANNIVERSARY: 4:30-9 pm at Timber City‘s HQ in South Park, 5th-anniversary party “with a limited-release launch, whole hog roast, oysters from friends” … more details here. (8103 8th Ave. S.)

SW YANCY PROJECT OPEN HOUSE: 6-7:30 pm at Transitional Resources‘ Avalon Place, you are invited to drop in and talk/learn about its next supportive-housing project, nearby 2821 SW Yancy. (2988 SW Avalon Way)

WHITE CENTER ART WALK: 6-9 pm – details on our partner site White Center Now.

LEARN ABOUT CUB SCOUTING: 6:30 pm, Pack 793 invites you:

Please join us Wednesday, June 5th at Holy Rosary School to learn more about Cub Scouting. You do not need to be a member of the church or the school to join. All attending will be designing, constructing and launching Stomp Rockets in the Holy Rosary hall while the parents learn a bit about the scouting program.

All boys & girls in K-5th grade from the surrounding schools are welcome. (4142 42nd SW)]

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT COUNCIL: 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building, reps from organizations around western West Seattle meet to discuss issues and hear from guests. Tonight’s agenda is in our calendar listing. (4217 SW Oregon)

WHITE CENTER PRIDE FLAG-RAISING: First night of the first-ever WC Pride celebration includes the flag-raising at 7 pm outside Mac’s Triangle Pub in South Delridge. (Delridge/Roxbury)

THE LOOSE HEELS: “Danceable country classics” at 8 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

