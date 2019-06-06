6 for your West Seattle Thursday

(Anna’s Hummingbird tending to babies, photographed near Alki by Mark Wangerin)

Before we get any further into the last day of spring, a quick look at six calendar highlights:

CRIME/POLICING FOCUS GROUP: If you live/work in Fauntleroy, your focus group is tonight, as previewed here, 6 pm at Southwest Library. (9010 35th SW)

INTRODUCTION TO CALLIGRAPHY: Calligrapher Claire Braby teaches a two-hour workshop at West Seattle Art Nest tonight at 6 pm. Register here. (xxxx California SW)

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm at Alki UCC, with agenda items including the status of an attempt to save the Harbor Avenue “Stone House.”

(WSB file photo)

The ACC is also scheduled to talk about the Alki Community Center‘s future and to hear from City Council District 1 candidate Brendan Kolding. (6115 SW Hinds)

‘THE LAST WORLD OCTOPUS WRESTLING CHAMPION’: 7:30 pm, opening night for the musical at ArtsWest Playhouse. Ticket info here; a few were left when we checked. (4711 California SW)

STUDENT CONCERT: Denny International Middle School Band and Orchestra, 7 pm at Chief Sealth International High School Auditorium. (2600 SW Thistle)

SUPER KREWE: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern, “Seattle’s best New Orleans-style brass band.” $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

MUCH, MORE MORE TODAY/TONIGHT … just take a quick look at our full calendar!