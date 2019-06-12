West Seattle, Washington

12 Wednesday

74℉

What are your neighborhood’s biggest crime/safety challenges? Help update the plans

June 12, 2019 9:58 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | Safety | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

If your neighborhood is among those with a “micro-community policing plan” (explained here), it’s time for an update, so focus groups are being held around the Southwest Precinct area. We just got the list from the precinct’s Seattle University intern who is organizing the groups, Taylor Lowery; two have already happened but if you’re in either of those neighborhoods and didn’t participate because you didn’t hear about it, let her know – taylor.lowery@seattle.gov. As in the past, these are groups held without SPD presence, but the feedback ultimately goes to them to update the plans.

Share This

No Replies to "What are your neighborhood's biggest crime/safety challenges? Help update the plans"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.