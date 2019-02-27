FOLLOWUP: What’s next for Southwest Seattle Historical Society’s hopes of saving ‘stone house’

(WSB photo from last week)

As first reported here last Thursday, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society is hoping to move and save the well-known stone-covered cottage at 1123 Harbor SW before its new owner redevelops the site. Our story noted that SWSHS president Kathy Blackwell and preservationist John Bennett planned to meet this week with the company that bought the site and two adjacent lots. We checked back with them today to see how that meeting this past Monday went and what’s next. Blackwell described the meeting as “very cordial and positive.” She and Bennett both note that the new owners want the site cleared relatively quickly – voicing concern, Blackwell said, “about the buildings being vandalized or occupied illegally.” She also said the SWSHS is “very grateful for the outpouring of support” that followed when this all came to public attention last week. So what’s next? “Now the real work begins in finding a place where it can be re-located to. And researching the best way to move it.” Bennett adds that the site owners are “totally on board to save the stone house, but as business people, they want a plan and timeline on paper.” Speaking of documentation, in case you wondered, no redevelopment or demolition plans are on file with the city so far, just a permit that would allow work on the 90-year-old cottage’s exterior, studded with rocks its original owners gathered from the nearby beach.