5 for your West Seattle Monday

(Peregrine Falcon hunting over the Duwamish River this weekend, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, where you can always look days/weeks/months ahead:

LOW-LOW TIDE WITH BEACH NATURALISTS: Happening now until 12:30 pm, second time this season that you can explore low tide at Constellation Park (63rd SW/Beach Drive SW) or Lincoln Park (by Colman Pool) with volunteer Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists! (Low tide: -2.3 at 11:37 am – and it’ll be even lower the next two days!)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE CAMPUS TOUR: 3-4 pm. RSVP link and more info here. (6000 16th SW)

SEATTLE COUNCIL PTSA: Last general meeting of the year is tonight at Denny International Middle School, starting with dinner at 5:30 pm. Elections are part of the general meeting at 6. More info here. (2601 SW Kenyon)

HAM JAM: 6 pm on first Mondays at the Senior Center/Sisson Building:

New Hams, learn how to participate in the West Seattle Amateur Radio Club Monday night radio nets. Bring your handheld transceiver. Future Hams, bring your questions and learn about the club, the hobby, how to get licensed, and ways to serve your community.

More here. (4217 SW Oregon)

OPEN MIC NIGHT: Signups start at 7:30, performances at 8 at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)