Craig Rankin from the Highland Park Action Committee sent this report on, and photos from, today’s community cleanup:

Thanks to everyone who participated in this morning’s cleanup along the south side of Highland Park Way.

The group managed to pick up roughly 20 bags of garbage, and a large assortment of debris including tires, furniture, and a chopped-up Lime bike.

If you haven’t planned YOUR neighborhood cleanup yet, there’s still time to get city support – here’s how.