West Seattle, Washington

16 Thursday

54℉

West Seattle scene: ‘Coffee with a Cop,’ and your next chance to talk with police

May 15, 2019 1:13 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle police

The Starbucks @ Admiral Safeway was a Southwest Precinct satellite for two hours this morning during the latest “Coffee with a Cop” event (as announced two weeks ago). In our photo above, from left, are Joe Everett, the City Attorney’s Office precinct liaison; Jennifer Danner, crime-prevention outreach; Sgt. Heidi Tuttle from community outreach; and Officer Ken Mazzuca, from the precinct Community Police Team. Couldn’t stop by but got a question for local police? Your next chance is 7 pm Tuesday (May 21st) at the precinct (2300 SW Webster), during the May meeting of the West Seattle Crime Prevention Council.

Share This

No Replies to "West Seattle scene: 'Coffee with a Cop,' and your next chance to talk with police"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.