WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire in Lincoln Park

Police are in Lincoln Park investigating gunfire – reports that were called in to 911, and gunfire officers heard themselves while headed to check out those reports. Per radio dispatch, they’re looking for teenage suspects and at least one weapon, with multiple guns reported to have been fired. No report of injuries. A K9 team has been summoned to join the search. (added) An officer reported to dispatch that he found 9mm casings in a trash can at the park. (added) Now officers report finding an unspecified different type of casings. They also report having detained one person while seeking six more, described only as four males, two females.