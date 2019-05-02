West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2019: Almost map time!

Now just nine days away – the 15th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day is happening on Saturday, May 11th! 300 sales will be on the map, which will be available here (and at westseattlegaragesale.com) starting this Saturday morning, in clickable and downloadable/printable formats. Every sale is registered with a description that you’ll find in both map versions – click to open a bubble for any map marker and you’ll see its description; in the downloadable/printable version, the listings are on several pages. Official WSCGSD hours are 9 am-3 pm but some sellers are starting earlier, some ending later, and some have even added days – you’ll find that information with the map, too. We’ll get into some specific previews starting Saturday – unusual items, benefit sales, lemonade stands, more; one sale even promises a reason to stop by for a photo op! (WSB is proud to have coordinated/presented WSCGSD since its 4th year, in 2008.)