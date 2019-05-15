TRAFFIC UPDATE & BIZNOTE: SW Yancy closed but Stor-More accessible

Thanks to Mark for tweeting that photo when SW Yancy closed on Tuesday between Avalon and 28th, immediately east of the Avalon repaving project (we mentioned it in our morning traffic watch). SDOT subsequently told us it wasn’t part of their work but rather a private project, utility work for residential construction on the block. One business is on that block – Stor-More self-storage and mailboxes, a longtime WSB sponsor; we’re a customer too so we called them to ask about access and what they’ve heard about duration. They say there is enough space that customers can now get by the signage at Yancy and Avalon. Meantime, they were told the work will continue through Thursday.