TRAFFIC UPDATE & BIZNOTE: SW Yancy closed but Stor-More accessible

May 15, 2019 11:10 am
9 COMMENTS
 Luna Park | West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news

Thanks to Mark for tweeting that photo when SW Yancy closed on Tuesday between Avalon and 28th, immediately east of the Avalon repaving project (we mentioned it in our morning traffic watch). SDOT subsequently told us it wasn’t part of their work but rather a private project, utility work for residential construction on the block. One business is on that block – Stor-More self-storage and mailboxes, a longtime WSB sponsor; we’re a customer too so we called them to ask about access and what they’ve heard about duration. They say there is enough space that customers can now get by the signage at Yancy and Avalon. Meantime, they were told the work will continue through Thursday.

9 Replies to "TRAFFIC UPDATE & BIZNOTE: SW Yancy closed but Stor-More accessible"

  • NW May 15, 2019 (11:14 am)
    Reply

    Closed to bicycles also

    • WSB May 15, 2019 (11:21 am)
      Reply

      My use of the word “closed” refers to all modes. Same for the accessibility to Stor-More, but not beyond.

  • sam-c May 15, 2019 (3:35 pm)
    Reply

    what timing, lol!

  • Youngstown May 15, 2019 (4:21 pm)
    Reply

    So how the hell are folks who live in Youngstown supposed to access their houses if heading south on Avalon? There’s no left turn at Genesee either. The closing off of 30th is a horrible idea too, it’s the only escape route for those who can’t make it up Genesee. This is some of the most poorly planned layout/timing I’ve ever encountered.

    • WSB May 15, 2019 (6:42 pm)
      Reply

      FWIW we went by a little while ago and the street had reopened. Don’t know if that means the work was done early or if the crews just went home for the night. But the lack of advance coordination is startling at the least – SDOT is the agency that grants street-use permits, and this development/utility project had one per my contact – wouldn’t you think maybe a little alert would go off in the planning process “warning, major road work nearby”? A bigger question to explore … TR

      • PDXMark May 15, 2019 (6:52 pm)
        Reply

        It was the same on Tuesday as well,  where it re-opened sometime late afternoon.   On both Tuesday – Wednesday the road closed at around 7 am, so I expect the same thing on Thursday.Luckily, they have not started construction on Andover yet as that provides good access to the athletic club.But it looks like it caught a lot of people by surprise as when I was out there I saw a bunch of cars trying to turn there and could not, including near a couple of near misses on 28th Ave right in front of the Dragonfly Pavilion — slow down in that area!!  There is only room for 1 lane of traffic, and with all the nearby construction,  including this one, I’m seeing a lot more traffic on that street.

        • WSB May 15, 2019 (7:00 pm)
          Reply

          Thank you, and for the Andover update too. We’ve had a few things get in the way the past few days and haven’t been able to do as much proactive rounds-making as we usually do. My husband/co-publisher hadn’t read the Tuesday update and we hadn’t had time to discuss it – then he found out firsthand when attempting to go check our mail drop this morning! – TR

  • LoMo May 15, 2019 (6:57 pm)
    Reply

    The Yancy closure the last two days has made it very difficult for all the residents who live on Yancy, Dakota, Adams, Nevada, 28th and 30th. Many kids in this neighborhood attend Lafayette and getting to North Admiral is a huge pain with Yancy closed. Genesee or Delridge to Spokane are the only options and they are in the wrong direction and impacted by commuters.Also, for the people trying to cut through our quiet skinny streets, SLOW DOWN. 

  • Swede. May 15, 2019 (9:30 pm)
    Reply

    The worst part isn’t so much that it is closed I think, it’s that whoever is in charge need to go back to school and learn how to put up signs. Its totally stupid to have no signs up by Genesee that you can’t turn right down Yancy so when you do get down there you have to make a U-turn go back up, PAST Genesee make another U-turn since you can’t make a left turn going north… Did they miss the fact that there is quite a few people living in that neighborhood AND two gyms that have several hundred of people attending daily!? When it comes to traffic this city IS the worst, not only from all the subpar driver but the city of Seattle suck as bad with pretty much anything they do. 

