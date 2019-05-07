CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Sexual assault/burglary suspect Keelan Malone found incompetent again

26-year-old Keelan T. Malone, charged in a sexual assault and burglary near 13th/Roxbury almost a year ago, has been ordered to be sent back to Western State Hospital for attempted restoration of competency. We last updated his case in December, when he was found competent to stand trial after treatment at WSH, but since then, a new evaluation changed that assessment and led to the new order. Malone is due back in court in July. He is charged with burglary with sexual motivation and indecent liberties for one in a series of break-ins that terrified the neighborhood last year.