FOLLOWUP: Keelan Malone found competent to stand trial in West Seattle sexual assault/burglary

December 22, 2018 5:43 pm
Another suspect in a high-profile West Seattle case has been found competent to stand trial after treatment at Western State Hospital. That was the ruling in a hearing Thursday for 26-year-old Keelan T. Malone, charged with indecent liberties and burglary with sexual motivation in last June’s 13th/Roxbury break-in. He was found incompetent back in September and ordered sent to WSH. He is now back in King County Jail, held in lieu of $500,000 bail. The next hearing in his case is scheduled for January 9th.

1 Reply to "FOLLOWUP: Keelan Malone found competent to stand trial in West Seattle sexual assault/burglary"

  • West Seattle Hipster December 22, 2018 (6:18 pm)
    I pray that this individual is institutionalized for a long, long time. I also pray for the victim of this horrible act.

