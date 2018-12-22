FOLLOWUP: Keelan Malone found competent to stand trial in West Seattle sexual assault/burglary

Another suspect in a high-profile West Seattle case has been found competent to stand trial after treatment at Western State Hospital. That was the ruling in a hearing Thursday for 26-year-old Keelan T. Malone, charged with indecent liberties and burglary with sexual motivation in last June’s 13th/Roxbury break-in. He was found incompetent back in September and ordered sent to WSH. He is now back in King County Jail, held in lieu of $500,000 bail. The next hearing in his case is scheduled for January 9th.