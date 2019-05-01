CONGRATULATIONS! Students’ work showcased at Seattle Art Museum

That drawing is by West Seattle High School student Ashly Brown, one of the student artists whose work is on display right now at the Seattle Art Museum. Teacher Michelle Sloan shares the news that Ashly’s work has won a second-place award for drawing/painting; awards will be presented at 6 pm Friday (May 3rd) at SAM as part of an event to which teens and their families are all invited. Other drawing and painting students chosen to represent WSHS:

Milo Sorensen

Jiwo Im

Sophia Perkins

Jeremiah Brenio (self-portrait above)

Claire Peterson

Brielle Martin

From the invitation that WSHS is circulating for the Friday night SAM event:

Please bring all family and friends to join in the celebration of student artwork. All students will be able to see the entire Museum’s collections that night for FREE from 6-10pm. This night also includes events set up for teens that include but are not limited to: DJ, music, dancing, singing, performing, photo booth, painting, creative areas for making art of various types, food and more! Please come and support WSHS students and a night of the arts!

(Students from other schools welcome too!) SAM is at 1300 1st Avenue downtown.