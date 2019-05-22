CONGRATULATIONS! 16 students honored @ Alki Masonic Lodge’s 41st annual School Awards Night

Chief Sealth International High School and West Seattle High School each had eight juniors honored Monday night by Alki Masonic Lodge in The Junction. For the 41st year, the Lodge presented awards and scholarships during its annual School Awards Night in Support of Our Public School System. The evening’s program explained: “The Masonic Fraternity has long supported the public-school system as one of the basic necessities in maintaining the American ideal of democracy.” Two of each school’s eight honorees received additional recognition as Top Students. Photos after the jump:

With each Sealth student is principal Aida Fraser-Hammer and the Lodge’s Worshipful Master Gary Langenbach. First, the Top Two Sealth students, Sheila Richardson:

And Lance Allan Angeles:

Sealth’s other Outstanding Juniors – Clayton Church:

Kelly Le

Toan Nuynh

Elena Ruiz

Quoc Ly and Della Floyd were also honored.

From West Seattle High School, photographed with Langenbach and assistant principal Nancy Carroll, the Top Two – Owen Jacobs:

The other top WSHS student, Laura Reed, was not present. Continuing with the other honored juniors, Jack Crowley:

Theodoric Greenleaf:

Kevin Hu:

Erica Ijeoma:

Daykia Knight:

Brielle Martin:

The gathering also recognized, with speaking opportunities, last year’s top students, now seniors – WSHS’s Marlee Bennett and Jake Jonson, and Chief Sealth’s Olivia Palmer and Asher Didier.