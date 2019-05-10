Celebration of Life planned May 18th for Cal Bannon, 1921-2019

Family and friends will gather May 18th to celebrate the life of Cal Bannon, and are sharing this remembrance with the community:

Calvin Frederick Bannon passed March 7, 2019, reaching 98 years of an active, productive, and charmed life.

Born February 15, 1921, he resided his entire life on the shores of Fauntleroy in West Seattle. Cal was a World War II “Hump” pilot, flying C-47 (DC3) cargo planes on China-Burma-India routes. After his stint, he had a three-month tour of the world on his way home.

Cal was an Electrical Engineering graduate of University of Washington compliments of the GI Bill. During his 30 years at Seattle City Light, he initiated a new higher-voltage system for all of Seattle. At work, he met the love of his life, Lavon (Bonnie) Hall. They both were pilots, ice skaters, sailors, and dancers and loved to travel the world with dance clubs and attend military reunions. They were avid skiers, passing the skills to their two sons, Paul and Phillip. Cal and Bonnie spent their winters at their second home in Arizona, where they enjoyed tennis, golf, and many friends.

Cal’s best friend Leon Harmon encouraged Cal to join the Lincoln Park impromptu tennis players. There, he met his constant companion, Flora Belle (Frankie) Key. They sailed the sound, especially enjoying Blake Island. Calvin was a celebrated ballroom dancer, never without his dance hat. Invited to China, Cal was treated as royalty for helping win WWII. He danced on the Great Wall of China and Yangtze River!

Cal lived a full, busy, and exciting life. He skied well into his 90s and was playing tennis and dancing up until the end. He refused to quit climbing ladders to trim trees! He gardened and made homegrown pumpkin pies.

Cal leaves his two sons, daughter-in-law Sonja, grandson Tomas, and granddaughter Sofia.

Cal’s special sweet smile, politeness and positive outlook are lessons to us all. Thank you Cal.

There will be a celebration of life at Cal’s house on Saturday, May 18th, any time after 1:00 pm. 9030 39th Ave SW.