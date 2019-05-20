BIZNOTE: Where you can park for Luna Park businesses during road work

The photos are from Luna Park Café proprietor John Bennett, who wants to be sure you know there IS parking for his business and others nearby while road work has the east side of Avalon off-limits.

“Seattle Department of Transportation has arranged for us to use the park-and-ride lot underneath the West Seattle Bridge for temporary parking for the Luna Park business district,” Bennett tells WSB. “Due to construction and loss of parking on Avalon Way, we encourage our customers to park there. It is a little walk but there is plenty of parking there.” The city has said the SW Orleans street end used as public parking between LP Café and The Shack will remain open but that can fill up fast.