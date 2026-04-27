BIZNOTE: 4th anniversary for Fire Tacos on Alki, with special deal tonight

Four years have passed since Fire Tacos & Cantina opened at 2738 Alki SW – far surpassing the duration of seven preceding restaurants in 11 years at that corner – and tonight Fire Tacos is celebrating, with a deal for you. They just sent this announcement:

We’re celebrating Fire Tacos’ 4-year anniversary today. To say thank you to the community, we’re offering $1 tacos from 4–9 PM (dine-in only) We’d love for West Seattle to come celebrate with us – your support over the years means everything to us. I hope to see you there if you have a chance! — Fire Tacos & Cantina

Erika & Jorge