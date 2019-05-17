Avalon, 35th SW road work: Here’s what’s happening next

If you use Avalon and/or 35th SW between Alaska and Avalon, here’s what you need to know about what’s happening next as road work continues:

The key points are on the map above. Below are SDOT’s newest update with the details, as well as some Q&A:

We are excavating and rebuilding the road on the west half SW Avalon Way in Zone B! Crews are continuing to work on the west side of SW Avalon Way from SW Yancy St to SW Genesee St (Zone B).

Crews are scheduled to begin work on the west side of SW Avalon Way from SW Manning St to SW Charlestown St (Zone A) on Monday, May 20. During construction, we will maintain access to SW Orleans St. SW Manning St will be closed starting Monday through the next few weeks. Local access will be maintained to the alley.

The west side of SW Genesee St at SW Avalon Way is scheduled to be closed starting this Wednesday, May 22 through Wednesday, May 29. This will allow crews to conduct utility work and pavement reconstruction. Similar to the previous closure on the east side of the intersection, crews will need to work across multiple lanes of traffic in the intersection for a few weeks. We will continue to maintain one lane in each direction on SW Avalon Way.

Crews will begin trenching to lay new water main on the east side of 35th Ave SW from SW Avalon Way to SW Alaska St (Zone E). We will maintain one lane of traffic in each direction on 35th Ave SW between Fauntleroy Way SW and SW Alaska St through approximately November 2019. See below for more information about what to expect.

SW Alaska St is scheduled to be closed to 35th Ave SW starting Saturday, May 18 at 5 AM and could open as soon as Monday, May 20 at 6 AM. This will allow crews to conduct maintenance on the water main.

Businesses are open! Please continue to visit businesses on 35th Ave SW and SW Avalon Way during construction. Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

Things we’ve heard from the community

Each week, we’ll plan to address a few common questions we’ve heard from your neighbors.

When will work on 35th Ave SW be completed? Can anything be done about commuting times?

Work on 35th Ave SW (Zone E) is anticipated to continue through November 2019. Work on 35th Ave SW takes more time as we are putting a new water main underneath the road and completely rebuilding the road. Our team has been monitoring left turns at the intersection of SW Avalon Way and 35th Ave SW after hearing about delays from the community. We are checking with our traffic operations group to see if we can adjust signal timing at the northbound left turn to see if this will help eliminate delays. Thank you for your patience as we strive to complete this work safely and efficiently!

Will my driveway be impacted?

In order for us to rebuild the road, we need to completely remove the current roadway and repour it with concrete or pave it with asphalt. We will need to temporarily close driveway access in order to pour or pave and allow the materials to cure. We will provide advance notice of this work. Please notify us if you need accessibility assistance.

What do I do if I have questions about the water main work and upcoming shutoffs?

If you have any questions about water main work, if there is an issue with your water, or your water is shut off without warning, you can call Seattle Public Utilities emergency line at 206-386-1800 24/7. SPU will notify you of any project related water shut offs at least a week in advance.