After a tip (thank you!), we just stopped by to confirm that Agave Cocina has quietly opened its new West Seattle Junction location, exactly five months after our first report that they were taking over the ex-Fresh Bistro space at 4727 42nd SW. They tell us hours will be 11 am-10 pm for starters. Agave is a local mini-chain with other locations in Issaquah and lower Queen Anne.