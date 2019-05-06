6 for your West Seattle Friday

(Common Merganser, photographed by Mark Wangerin near Kellogg Island on the Duwamish River)

We are about to start a spectacular weekend! But first, some Friday highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SNACK, CHAT, SOLVE: New program for ages 11-14 at Southwest Library, 3:15 pm. (9010 35th SW)

BINGO #1 11 am at the Senior Center of West Seattle (10:45 check-in), $6 buy-in. Must be 18+ to play. (4217 SW Oregon)

BINGO #2: Benefit for Admiral UCC, at Fauntleroy UCC, 5:30 pm – bingo with a “French picnic” dinner. Doors at 5:30 pm. (9140 California SW)

SONGWRITERS’ SHOWCASE: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), monthly showcase. No cover; all ages. (5612 California SW)

ART LOUNGE: Hang out at Highland Park Improvement Club and get creative, starting at 7 pm. Bar’s open. 21+. (1116 SW Holden)

TAVERN TUNES: The Eiffel Power, Jeff Greer, Shagnasty at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm. $7 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

