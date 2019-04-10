UPDATE: Vehicle reported in water off Alki Avenue

2:09 AM: Both Seattle Fire and Police are headed for the 1300 block of Alki Avenue SW, where a vehicle is reported to have gone into the water. They’re trying to figure out if anyone is in the vehicle; two people are reported to have been seen walking away from the scene. Updates to come.

2:11 AM: Per scanner, no one else was in the car, and the two people who got out are unhurt. The SFD response is being canceled. (added) It’s been 10 years since the last car-in-water incident we recall.