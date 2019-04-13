From egg hunts to services – find it all on our updated Easter/Passover/More page

(WSB file photo)

This time next Saturday, things will be hopping. It’s the big day for pre-Easter egg hunts. You’ll find the times and places on our updated Easter/Passover/More page – which also has listings for local religious services and events in the week ahead. You can browse the list here. And if you have something to add – a service, an egg hunt, even an Easter brunch – there’s still time to add it, so please send us the info ASAP at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!