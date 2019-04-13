West Seattle, Washington

13 Saturday

45℉

From egg hunts to services – find it all on our updated Easter/Passover/More page

April 13, 2019 9:22 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | West Seattle news

(WSB file photo)

This time next Saturday, things will be hopping. It’s the big day for pre-Easter egg hunts. You’ll find the times and places on our updated Easter/Passover/More page – which also has listings for local religious services and events in the week ahead. You can browse the list here. And if you have something to add – a service, an egg hunt, even an Easter brunch – there’s still time to add it, so please send us the info ASAP at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

Share This

No Replies to "From egg hunts to services - find it all on our updated Easter/Passover/More page"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.