Easter 2019, and what else is happening on your West Seattle Sunday

First, from our West Seattle Easter/Passover/Etc. page:

SUNRISE SERVICE AT FOREST LAWN: As announced by the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle, 6 am at Forest Lawn (6701 30th SW; WSB sponsor).

SUNRISE SERVICE ON ALKI BEACH: 6 am, West Seattle’s three UCC churches join for an early service on the beach, all welcome. (57th SW & Alki SW)

OTHER EASTER SERVICES:: See the listings on our page!

EGG HUNTS: Several churches are having them today – that info’s also in our listings.

And from our year-round West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Every Sunday, holiday or not! 10 am-2 pm, in the street, in the heart of The Junction. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

JAMTIME: 1-4 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), bluegrass and old-time music. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

HOMINY HASH: Acoustic music at Parliament Tavern, 7 pm. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

ULTIMATE FAMILY VARIETY SHOW: 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall – big fun! Details and ticket info are in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

