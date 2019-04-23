Council, climate, chopper, community, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Juvenile Bald Eagle, photographed by Gary Jones)

An eclectic Tuesday! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

DROP-IN CHESS: 4:30-5:30 pm, kids and youth are welcome to drop in and play at High Point Library. Chess sets are available as well as guidance from an adult chess coach. (3411 SW Raymond)

CANDIDATES’ DEBATE: They’ve had two forums – now, the first debate-style event for the District 1 City Council candidates, as previewed here. This is presented by the 34th District Democrats as a standalone event, 6:30 pm at Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School. All welcome. (20th & Roxbury)

GUARDIAN ONE @ BLOCK WATCH CAPTAINS NETWORK: Well, the helicopter itself won’t be there – the parking lot’s not quite landing-pad-sized – but reps from the King County Sheriff’s Office Air Support Unit will be. The <strong>West Seattle Block Watch Captains Network will also hear from SPD during the 6:30 pm meeting at the Southwest Precinct, all welcome, block watch participation not required. (2300 SW Webster)

CLIMATE SCIENCE ON TAP: “Is It Climate Change or Just Bad Weather?” Tackle the topic with Cascadia Action Network‘s gathering at Beveridge Place Pub, 7 pm – details in our calendar listing. 21+ venue. (6413 California SW)

DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: 7 pm at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse: “The District 1 Community Network is a meeting open to all community group and interested individuals who would like to work together on topics of interest within District 1.” (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

MOE WEISNER QUARTET: Jazz at Parliament Tavern. No cover. 21+. Starts at 8 pm. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

