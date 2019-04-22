ELECTION 2019: District 1 City Council candidates to debate on Tuesday night

After two Q&A forums, District 1 City Council candidates will appear in the first debate-format event of the campaign tomorrow night. It’s the second event presented by the 34th District Democrats, but this time it’s not part of a regular meeting – it’s a standalone event – nor is it at the group’s usual event venue. All are invited to attend, 6:30 pm Tuesday (April 23rd) at Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School (9615 20th SW). Four of the five current candidates (the field’s not final until “filing week” in mid-May) are participating – Jesse Greene, incumbent Lisa Herbold, Brendan Kolding, and Phil Tavel – same as the 34th DD’s forum on April 10th (WSB coverage here).
