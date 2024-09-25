THINK PINK: Bridge School Cooperative Elementary’s flamingo-flock fundraiser

(File photo from another organization’s flamingo-flock fundraiser)

We’re spotlighting another school fundraiser this morning: Bridge School Cooperative Elementary is raising money via flamingo flocking through the end of October.

Surprise your loved ones with a bright pink family of flamingos to decorate their yard or door.

Our flamingo wranglers (aka volunteers) will ensure a flock of pink flamingoes flies sneakily to the home of your friend, family member, or Bridge School buddy!

Send one, or send many!

The flamingo averse amongst us can even pay to protect their home from an invasion of flamingos (insurance) or have them sent on their way sooner than their usual migration pattern (early removal).