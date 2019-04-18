BIZNOTE: ‘Psychic Barber’ moving soon, about to be displaced by development again

(WSB file photo)

You might know Rick Cook best for his iconic “Psychic Barber” neon sign (read the backstory here), but he’s also known for getting displaced by development. It’s happening again, so he’s sent this announcement of his impending move:

I will be moving Rick’s Barber Shop once again for “progress” (38 micro apts.) from 6016 California Ave SW to 4845 California Ave SW. Former home to a hair place and a psychic place. I love irony. Phone # will remain the same, move will be last week of May. A bit more than of a block north of Rite Aid, (my old location) and two buildings south of 7-11. (Soon to be 60+ micro apts.with no parking). Hope this is my last move for “progress.”

Rick’s been in his current location a little over six years, and he’s been in business in West Seattle for 40+ years. We asked if the “Psychic Barber” sign will go along in the move; yes, he said, “But I’ll have to get a new one made to accommodate the window.”