BIZNOTE: New owners reopen Irashai

You might have noticed the big GRAND OPENING banner in The Admiral District – for the reopening of Irashai (2352 California SW). We finally got a chance to talk briefly with its proprietors today – the restaurant has the same name as the one that closed in January, but new owners. Their menu includes sushi, sashimi, teriyaki, bulgogi, and bi bim bowls. They’re open 3:30-9:30 pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, noon-9:30 pm on Saturdays and Sundays, closed Tuesdays.
