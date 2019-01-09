West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTES: 2 more West Seattle closures

January 9, 2019 1:29 pm
Thanks for the tips on these following our coverage of other recent closures:

IRASHAI RESTAURANT: Though the “open” sign remains illuminated and flashing, the Japanese restaurant in The Admiral District has closed, according to the note on its door, first noticed by Kim. The note says, “We hope to serve you soon with a new restaurant and a new menu.” (We did note recently that there was an application for a change in its liquor license.) Irashai opened a year and a half ago in a space that previously housed Mawadda Café.

CHECKMATE DRY CLEANERS: This first surfaced in comments on our coverage of the West Seattle Pizza Hut‘s impending closure – commenter GatewoodGuy noted that the cleaners next door had recently closed too. We went over to verify and found a note on its door citing “personal matters” and referring customers to Q Cleaners in The Junction. This is the second dry cleaners to close in West Seattle in six months, following the Alki Cleaners closure in July.

6 Replies to "BIZNOTES: 2 more West Seattle closures"

  • Nw mama January 9, 2019 (2:43 pm)
    Irashi- too bad that the same ownership is opening a different restaurant in that space… our experience in the last couple months was that they had no clue how to run a restaurant. I think one of the key guys left a while ago and the quality of the food and service has been umm… not good. 

  • dsa January 9, 2019 (2:46 pm)
    I have a sentimental attachment to the Checkmate building.  Way back when…when I was in high school it was a mom and pop grocery called A&B for Ann and Brian.  I asked and got a job price marking foodstuffs and stocking shelves after school on Thursdays.  It’s future doesn’t look too bright now with Pizza Hut out too.

    • ~hockeywitch~ January 9, 2019 (3:23 pm)
      That building is right out my back door.. when I first moved in that Apt, about a month in, someone broke in their back door and stole clothes and their register… I called the cops, but I think the guys got away. They threw the register and some of the clothes in our dumpster. 

  • ~hockeywitch~ January 9, 2019 (3:19 pm)
    I live right next door to Pizza Hut and the Dry cleaners and this is the first time I’ve heard about either of them closing.. are they building something new there?? Do you know?

  • Dave January 9, 2019 (3:24 pm)
    I agree on Irashi. The sushi had a bad smell, like old fish (not good) plus a crazy long wait with only a few tables (over an hour). We didn’t even eat it and just left after paying. Never went back.  

  • G-Man January 9, 2019 (3:46 pm)
    No surprise.  Went there once when they first opened.  Worst sushi ever.

