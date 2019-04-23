BIZNOTE: Good Dog fetches new location

Another West Seattle business that’s being displaced by development has just announced it’s found a new location. Good Dog, on the southwest corner of California/Frontenac where rowhouses are about to be built, confirms it’s moving to 9064 Delridge Way SW. There’ll be a lag between their closure April 30th at the current location and the reopening at the new one. (Thanks to Anne for the tip!) Previous coverage of what’s happening on that block is here and here.