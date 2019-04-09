BIZNOTES: Three West Seattle Junction spaces

Three quick notes about spoken-for spaces in The Junction:

MOVING FROM MORGAN JUNCTION: We mentioned back in January that TouchTech Systems had moved out of 4517 California SW. As of May 1st, that’ll be the new home of the Farmers’ Insurance office that’s currently at 7007 California SW, according to a sign posted on the window at that building.

As we’ve reported previously, redevelopment is on the way for that Morgan Junction site.

ROW HOUSE: This national fitness chain is expanding into Seattle and is on its way to one of The Junction’s newest commercial spaces, 4203 SW Oregon, ground floor at the AJ Apartments. The chain’s website says it offers a “full-body, low-impact, high-energy rowing experience.”

STARCYCLE: Just a block away, this too is a branch of a multi-state fitness company, specializing in indoor cycling. StarCycle is on the way to a commercial space at the Adell Apartments, almost complete at 4532 42nd SW.