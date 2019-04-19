AVALON PROJECT: What’s ahead next week, and a bit beyond

Four days after SDOT‘s Avalon/35th/Alaska repaving-and-rechannelization project launched work – starting on Avalon between Yancy and Genesee – we’ve just received the toplines of what’s next, including a bus-stop closure starting Monday and advance word of intersection work next weekend:

Overview of upcoming work for next week

What you should expect:

 Lots of construction activity including jackhammering, removing the east portion of the roadway, large trucks, machines, noise, dust, and vibrations.  We will coordinate with residents for driveway closures.

 Uniformed police officers will typically be onsite

 Typical weekday work hours from 7 AM – 5 PM. There will be some weekend and nighttime work.

 We have heard that Seattle Public Utilities will be working to make some water service renewals along SW Avalon Way. They will coordinate directly with neighbors as their work is scheduled.

 Buses are making in-lane stops. Please follow the safe passageways set up for your safety.

Starting Monday, April 22nd the northbound stop at Genesee will be temporarily closed.

 Sign up for Metro’s Rider Alerts to stay up to date on stop relocations. If a stop is relocated or a bus is detoured, signs will also be posted along the corridor.

Traffic impacts and detours:

 30th Ave SW will be temporarily closed for construction staging. You will not be able to access SW Avalon Way from 30th Ave SW.

 Right turns only on SW Avalon Way. For the safety of people driving and our crews, we

are allowing right turns only throughout work zone B. People turning into their driveway will

need to turn right into their driveways and will not be permitted to turn across traffic.

 No Parking signs throughout zone B, and into zones A and C to facilitate the traffic shift.

 We will maintain one lane of traffic in each direction on SW Avalon Way between SW Genesee St and SW Yancy St

For people walking and biking along SW Avalon Way:

 Bikers should use extreme caution on SW Avalon Way and consider traveling on alternative routes

 Sidewalk and crosswalk detours. Please follow posted pedestrian detours when you see them.

Weekend work is scheduled for April 27 and 28 at the intersection of SW Avalon Way and the

east side of SW Genesee St.

We need to work across multiple lanes of traffic in the intersection to do water utility repairs along SW Avalon Way. People driving west on SW Genesee St will not be able to access SW Avalon Way. One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained on SW Avalon Way through the SW Genesee St intersection. We will maintain local access to driveways on SW Genesee St near the SW Avalon Way intersection.