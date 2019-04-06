6 for your West Seattle Monday!

(WSB photo, tree in Gatewood)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, as we start a new month:

SECOND-TO-LAST DAY FOR LIGHT RAIL ‘SCOPING’ COMMENTS: Just a reminder that if you have something to say about routing/station location(s) for West Seattle light rail and haven’t commented during the “scoping” period, tomorrow’s the deadline. Here’s how to comment.

FREE TAX HELP: 2-6:30 pm at Delridge Library, drop in for free tax-return help. Here’s info on eligibility and what to bring. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

BRENDAN KOLDING CAMPAIGN KICKOFF: The fourth campaign kickoff event in the District 1 City Council race is 6-9 pm at Ounces. This one’s for Brendan Kolding, who says he’ll speak at 7 pm. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

BUDDHIST MEDITATION AT SOUND YOGA: New series, no experience required, details here. 7 pm meditation and contemplation. (5639 California SW)

STEVE EARLE @ EASY STREET: 7 pm performance free and signing at Easy Street Records. Details here! (California/Alaska)

OPEN MIC: 8 pm at Parliament Tavern. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

AND THERE’S MORE … on our complete calendar.