1 MONTH AWAY! Ready for the 2019 West Seattle 5K?

April 19, 2019 11:52 am
(WSB photo from May 2018)

With so many big spring/summer events getting closer, it’s reminder season! So today, we’re reminding you that the West Seattle 5K is now exactly one month away – Sunday, May 18th. As our photo from last year shows, all ages are welcome in this morning run/walk along Alki, which benefits and is organized by the West Seattle High School PTSA (with community co-sponsors including WSB). Online registration is open – you can do it right here, right now.

