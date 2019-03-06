West Seattle Wednesday: Run, dance, listen, talk, more…

(Photo taken along Beach Drive shore by Joan Miller)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, for the rest of today/tonight:

HOT TOPICS FOR SENIORS: Noon at Southwest Library, stop by for a discussion of the “Green New Deal,” as explained in our calendar listing. (9010 35th SW)

SCHOOL BOARD WORK SESSION ON LEVY PROJECTS: 4:30 pm-7:30 pm, the Seattle Public Schools Board of Directors talks about what’s next for the projects that’ll be funded by the recently passed BEX V levy – including a rebuilt Alki Elementary and an addition at West Seattle Elementary. Here’s our preview. The district budget is on the agenda too. (400 23rd Ave.)

ST. PAT’S DAY SOCIAL DASH: Treats and other fun stuff during a special edition of the West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) weekly 6:15 pm group run – details in our calendar listing. (2743 California SW)

HOMELESSNESS ADVISER @ SOUTHWEST DISTRICT COUNCIL: Tess Colby, senior adviser to the mayor regarding homelessness, is the spotlight guest at SWDC tonight – here’s the agenda. 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building. (4217 SW Oregon)

TRIANGULAR JAZZTET: Biweekly jazz at Whisky West (WSB sponsor), 7 pm. No cover. 21+. (6451 California SW)

JIM PAGE: Singer-songwriter at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. All ages. No cover. (5612 California SW)

OPEN MIC NIGHT AT THE SKYLARK: Sign up at 7:30 pm, performances start at 8:30 pm. Details in our calendar listing. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘DANCEABLE COUNTRY CLASSICS’: That’s what’s promised at Parliament Tavern tonight, 8:30 pm, during Hank Williams Night featuring The Loose Heels and Friends. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)