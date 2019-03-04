SCHOOLS: Here’s when the biggest levy-funded West Seattle projects are planned to be built

With voters passing both Seattle Public Schools levies last month – 69% approval for the operations levy, 73% approval for the capital levy (aka BEX V) – we were asked when the biggest West Seattle projects will be built. The proposed timeline is in the agenda packet for a School Board work session this Wednesday. First, the $66 million Alki Elementary rebuild isn’t expected to open until fall 2025 – it’s on a timeline with some othr district projects:

During the two years of construction – the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years – Alki students would use the Schmitz Park Elementary campus. The other big local project is an addition at West Seattle Elementary in High Point, expected to open in fall 2022:

Since this is an expansion rather than a replacement, the current school will remain open through the year of construction of work.

Also in the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting, an update on the smaller projects that the leviews will fund. In West Seattle, those include HVAC at Gatewood and Lafayette Elementaries and at Louisa Boren STEM K-8, and field projects at Madison Middle School and West Seattle High School, among others. (See pages 63-64 in the packet.)The board work session is open to the public, 4:30-7:30 pm Wednesday (March 6th) in the commons at Garfield High School (400 23rd Ave.).