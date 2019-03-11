West Seattle, Washington

WEDNESDAY: From ‘Green New Deal’ to ‘Virtual Salish Sea’ to free pizza, with Sustainable West Seattle

March 11, 2019 3:57 pm
12 years after Sustainable West Seattle‘s founding, the word “sustainable” is more relevant than ever. It’s gone far beyond environmental applications. What does it mean to YOU? Bring your hopes and ideas to SWS’s next public gathering, 6:30 pm Wednesday (March 13th) at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) in Morgan Junction. Incentives include free pizza supplied by SWS and viewing of the Virtual Salish Sea courtesy of “Diver Laura” James. Topics include the “Green New Deal”

