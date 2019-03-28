West Seattle, Washington

29 Friday

WATER TAXI ALERT: Boat trouble, one run canceled

March 28, 2019 3:56 pm
 |   King County Water Taxi | Transportation | West Seattle news

A choppy start to the West Seattle Water Taxi‘s 7-day-a-week schedule – the 3:45 pm departure from downtown is being skipped because, per the county alert:

Due to a mechanical issue with the Doc Maynard, the 3:45 departure from West Seattle has been cancelled while the crew takes the vessel to the King County maintenance facility and brings the Spirit of Kingston into service beginning with the 4:05 departure from Pier 52.

The substitution could be problematic later since the Mariners’ home opener could mean bigger usage, and SoK is a smaller boat. We’re checking.

  • sam-c March 28, 2019 (4:19 pm)
    (and it seems, there’s an incident on 99S, not sure where though, just got word of traffic and ambulance driving by)

