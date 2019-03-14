West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC ALERT: Rock spill on Delridge

March 14, 2019 12:51 pm
(WSB photo)

Thanks for the tip! Cleanup is under way in the 6300 block of Delridge Way after a rock spill from a truck. The SB lanes are blocked but traffic is being directed around the spill/cleanuo zone.

  • NW March 14, 2019 (1:03 pm)
    The amount of sand pebbles and other aggregate related material along our roads in Seattle unreported is a lot and being a bicycle rider and driving for a living in transportation I see it year round occasionally able to report it to the city dispatcher but  a lot of times not our roads are deteriorating because of it. Glad to see these rocks are getting taking care of now for the micro stuff we don’t notice. 

    • donttreadonme March 14, 2019 (2:37 pm)
      Agreed, my first thought was, Looks like the condition of most bike lanes now after the snowmelt. 

  • West Seattle Hipster March 14, 2019 (1:48 pm)
    Rock On Delridge!!

