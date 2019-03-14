TRAFFIC ALERT: Rock spill on Delridge

Thanks for the tip! Cleanup is under way in the 6300 block of Delridge Way after a rock spill from a truck. The SB lanes are blocked but traffic is being directed around the spill/cleanuo zone.
Thanks for the tip! Cleanup is under way in the 6300 block of Delridge Way after a rock spill from a truck. The SB lanes are blocked but traffic is being directed around the spill/cleanuo zone.
The amount of sand pebbles and other aggregate related material along our roads in Seattle unreported is a lot and being a bicycle rider and driving for a living in transportation I see it year round occasionally able to report it to the city dispatcher but a lot of times not our roads are deteriorating because of it. Glad to see these rocks are getting taking care of now for the micro stuff we don’t notice.
Agreed, my first thought was, Looks like the condition of most bike lanes now after the snowmelt.
Rock On Delridge!!
