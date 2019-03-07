Remembering George B. Ransdell, 1943-2019

Family and friends will gather in Portland next month to celebrate the life of George B. Ransdell, and are sharing this remembrance with the community:

Rufus and Mildred Ransdell of Seattle gave birth to George Bock Ransdell on January 9th, 1943. He spent his childhood in Seattle along with sister Linda Ransdell Gurnari, graduating from West Seattle High School in 1961.

Following graduation, George joined the military, serving in Germany and Fort Knox. In 1963, George married classmate Joan Frances Pickart, together parenting three daughters: Monica Lynn Ransdell, Jennifer Lynn Ransdell, and Joanna Lynn Ransdell Biron. In 1967, George and family moved to Portland, Oregon, for a job transfer. In 1989, George met and married Arlene Jensen. He and Arlene shared their time living in Portland near George’s daughters and grandchildren Violet, Vincent, Everett, Castle, Evan, and Lillian, and living in Tempe, Arizona near Arlene’s children and grandchildren. George moved permanently to Tempe, Arizona in 2017.

George spent his life dedicated to his love of family and his activities within the Mormon church, which he joined in 1963. He was a collector of vinyl records, VHS movies, and all things collectable, which developed into his favorite hobby, selling on eBay. George and Arlene with their beloved dog Turbo led active, joyous lives together until a tragic auto accident on February 21, 2019 took their lives. They will be greatly missed.

George and Arlene will be laid to rest at the Skyline Memorial Gardens, Portland, OR. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on April 14th from 12 pm to 3 pm at the McMenamin’s Kennedy School, Portland, OR.