FOLLOWUP: Return of West Seattle’s most famous cow!

March 5, 2019 12:15 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Sunrise Heights | West Seattle news

Just hours after we visited The Best of Hands Brewery and Barrelhouse, looking ahead to its Friday grand opening (here’s our story from last night), the iconic cow has reappeared atop the 35th/Webster building. Thanks to the readers who tipped us! The Best of Hands website tells the cow’s backstory. (When the brewers took over the former John’s Corner Deli building, they promised it would stay, but it went out of view last spring because of the remodeling.)

2 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Return of West Seattle's most famous cow!"

  • Yma March 5, 2019 (12:47 pm)
    Reply

    So glad to see this finally opening. So glad to see the cow back! Thank you Best of Hands! We’ll be there

  • momof3boys March 5, 2019 (12:52 pm)
    Reply

    Welcome Back!!  And welcome to the neighborhood “Best of Hands”

