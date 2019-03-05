FOLLOWUP: Return of West Seattle’s most famous cow!

Just hours after we visited The Best of Hands Brewery and Barrelhouse, looking ahead to its Friday grand opening (here’s our story from last night), the iconic cow has reappeared atop the 35th/Webster building. Thanks to the readers who tipped us! The Best of Hands website tells the cow’s backstory. (When the brewers took over the former John’s Corner Deli building, they promised it would stay, but it went out of view last spring because of the remodeling.)
