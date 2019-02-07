SCHOOLS: Changes announced for Friday

With snow expected to start Friday afternoon, the first school change has just been announced:

SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Dismissing 75 minutes early Friday, regular transportation routes, after-school activities canceled.

(added 4:30 pm) HIGHLINE PUBLIC SCHOOLS: “All schools will be open and start on-time on Friday, February 8. Due to snow in the forecast, buses will stop at alternate stops before and after school.”

More to come – we’ll add them as we get them. (206-293-6302 text or voice if you have an announcement.)