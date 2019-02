(SCHOOLS: Friday changes are here)

(SDOT MAP with travel times / WS-relevant traffic cams / Water Taxi schedule HERE)

5:01 AM: Good morning. Updates:

FORECAST: Snow still expected to start around noon. Possibly 6″-8″ here.

BUSES: As announced last night:

Route 37 – Canceled today

Route 125 – Canceled today

Snow routes – Starting 2 pm

We’ll update that list if anything more is added.