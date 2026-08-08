WEST SEATTLE (and beyond) SATURDAY: 31 things to do!

(Backyard sunflower photographed by Tom Trulin)

Lots of options for our Saturday – here are highlights, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE GLASS FLOAT HUNT, DAY 2: As previewed here, no daily clues this time unless a float remains unfound – so just keep a look out all over West Seattle. 12 released on Day 1 ad 5 were found, according to the official website, which shows status when floats are found (provided the finder has used the special QR code).

RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: 8:15 am, get your weekend going with an at-your-pace run. (2743 California SW).

FREE MEDITATION: For a calm start to your Saturday, check out Heavily Meditated, 9 am, free – details in our calendar listing.

LIBRARY’S LAST DAY, FOR NOW: Today’s the last day the West Seattle (Admiral) Library is open before its three-month closure for HVAC installation. Open 10 am-6 pm. (2306 42nd SW)

DONATE A MUSICAL INSTRUMENT: Musical instrument – band, orchestra, guitar – you don’t need any more? Give it a new life with a student who could use it! Take it to the West Seattle Rotary Service Foundation volunteers who you’ll find from 10 am to 2 pm at the KeyBank corner in The Junction (southwest corner of California/Alaska).

SAVE THE TREES: 10 am-noon, help Schmitz Park Restore pull ivy off the park’s trees! Details in our calendar listing.

WESTCREST PARK SOUTH RESTROOM UPDATE: Stop by 10 am-noon at the entrance to the park’s south parking lot to get an update on the restroom-replacement project.

PREVIEW NEW LOG HOUSE MUSEUM EXHIBIT: As part of Washington Museum Day, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s museum (61st/Stevens)is open 10 am-4 pm today, and you can preview the new “Beyond Alki” exhibit, which officially debuts later this month.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: New location this season! 10 am-2 pm, shop for fruit and vegetables, prepared food and beverages, artisan body care, more … (9th SW and SW Henderson)

ALSO AT THE MARKET: SDOT will be tabling to talk with shoppers about the Delridge Triangle Pedestrian Street proposal, 10 am-2 pm

DACHSHUND WALK: 10 am Saturdays, bring your dachshund to Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki) for a group walk.

MASTER GARDENERS AT DELRIDGE HOME DEPOT: Saturdays, 10 am-2 pm – take them your toughest garden questions and get free expert answers! (Delridge/Orchard)

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am, free, in-person, active writing group – see our calendar listing for info on how to participate.

ALKI HISTORY WALKING TOUR: 11 am, meet at Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) after registering here.

SPRAYPARK SEASON: The season continues at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

DUWAMISH RIVER FESTIVAL + SOPASUPA: Starting at noon, South Park’s two big summer events are happening concurrently this year.

The Duwamish River Festival starts at noon and is at Duwamish River People’s Park (8700 Dallas Ave. S.), wrapping up by 6 pm, while SOPASUPA (South Park Summer Party) is centered at 14th Ave. S./S. Cloverdale with events at River City Skatepark (736 S. Cloverdale) too and continues until about 9 pm. Entertainment schedules are in our preview as well as on this website

COLMAN POOL: Noon-7 pm, swim in the outdoor saltwater pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW); here’s the session schedule.

WADING POOLS: Warm weather is expected, so the two West Seattle wading pools usually open Saturdays should be in operation – Hiawatha (2700 California SW) noon-5:30 pm and Lincoln Park noon-7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open, with wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

ELECTIONS UNDER FIRE – FACT VS. FICTION: 1:30 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), public forum presented by the League of Women Voters.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY ALUMNI CELEBRATION: 2-5 pm ticketed event on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

FREE MASSAGE CLINIC: The walk-in clinic is back at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW), 3-5 pm.

NEIGHBORHOOD BLOCK PARTY: On 22nd SW north of SW Roxbury, hosted by Community School of West Seattle, 4-8 pm, “arts & crafts, games, music, food & drinks, and kids’ bike and scooter decorating.”

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Cam Elise, Radon Radar, Tobi Kunkel at The Skylark, doors 6 pm, show 7 pm, $10, all ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

OUTDOOR SHAKESPEARE AT CAMP LONG: GreenStage presents “Coriolanus,” 7 pm at Camp Long (5200 35th SW), free.

REVELRY ROOM SPINNING: 9 pm with Soul Focus FM. (4547 California SW)

SATURDAY NIGHT SKATING: 9 pm to midnight, skate at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW), with rotating DJs spinning old-school funk & hip-hop, $18 (plus $5 skate rental).

KARAOKE AT TRIANGLE PUB: 9 pm Megastar Karaoke with KDJ Mythikal at Max’s Triangle Pub. (9454 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Saturday night karaoke with Rone, 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

Planning a West Seattle event that’s open to the community? Tell us about it; it’s free to list something in our Event Calendar, always! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!