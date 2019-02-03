West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 99 tunnel now open

February 3, 2019 11:23 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 Highway 99 tunnel

11:23 PM SUNDAY: It’s official – the Highway 99 tunnel is now open. The video above is by Paul Weatherman, who reports his was the first non-government vehicle to travel the northbound lanes right after they opened around 11 pm (added – full clip here); WSDOT says it’s working to get the southbound lanes open too. No toll until sometime this summer. This sign we photographed during Saturday’s dedication event will verify that for skeptics:

If you’re heading northbound on 99 from the eastbound West Seattle Bridge or from south of here, remember, no downtown exit before the tunnel for another week or so.

12:22 AM MONDAY: And now the southbound direction is open too. With this plus the snow, a unique morning commute is ahead, and we’ll be tracking it all starting at 5 am.

  • Deb February 4, 2019 (12:26 am)
    Hey Paul – Congratulations on being THE FIRST!!! So very cool! I’ve just gotta ask: What was your speed? How did the road feel? Did you change lanes? Did the lights dim at the north end? How was the tunnel exit onto the existing SR99. Thanks for sharing the video!

  • Fussy February 4, 2019 (12:49 am)
    Why was it raining/precip in the tunnel? He was using windshield wipers in the vid.

