TRAFFIC/TRANSIT/WEATHER/ETC.: Slushy Wednesday AM updates

February 13, 2019 6:03 am
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts | West Seattle weather

(SCHOOLS: Here’s the Wednesday closures/changes listTRASH/RECYCLING: Pickup today for Mon./Tues. customersLIBRARIES: Expecting to resume normal hours today)

6:03 AM: Good morning! No incidents so far. Here are the toplines/infolinks:

METRO SERVICE: Back to almost-normal route list but with changes plus these alerts:
METRO ROUTE 37: No 5:48 am and 7:11 am trips
METRO ROUTE 55: No 6:31 AM, 6:48 AM, 7:30 AM and 8:34 AM trips
METRO ROUTE 56: No 6:43 am, 7:33 am, 8:41 am trips
METRO ROUTE 57: No 7:20 am trip
METRO ROUTE 113: No 7:34 am trip
METRO ROUTE 116: No 6:33 am, 7:13 am, 8:00 am trips and no 4:26 pm trip from downtown
WEST SEATTLE WATER TAXI: Back to 2-boat schedule
RIDE2: Not operating today
TRAFFIC CAMS PAGE: Our compilation of local cameras
SDOT CITYWIDE CAMS ETC. PAGE: Year-round “travelers” map with cams/more.

6:27 AM: Temperature’s above freezing, so slush continues to be this morning’s big challenge … Road closure: Lorilyn says city crews have 45th/100th blocked off in Arbor Heights for work.

6:57 AM: It’s not exactly backed up yet, but for the first time in some days, the cameras show the high bridge is busy. And yes, the snow has set back the opening of the NB Highway 99 ramp into downtown – we hope to get an update today at a WSDOT media briefing that’ll focus on the start of Alaskan Way Viaduct demolition.

7:13 AM: If you’re riding Metro, be sure to check the reroute list as well as alerts.

7:25 AM: Commenter Jenjm82 reports, “Train blocking Spokane at 2nd ave, BNSF. Not even moving at this point.” (Added: Camera confirms, still stopped.)

7:55 AM: Spokane Street’s moving again; Jenjm82 says the train got moving again after 25 minutes.

8:56 AM: As Metro gets back to more of its regular routes, still some challenges out there. Chris emailed about the 120: “Most of the 120s are passing my stop because they are completely full. Some folks have been there for over an hour. … I gave up and am working from Uptown. I have seen 6 (!) go by without stopping. One stopped to let a couple of people off, but they did not let anyone on.” He says if you need to catch it you might try being creative – take the SB 120, “then get off at an upstream bus stop, then get on the northbound 120.”

24 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT/WEATHER/ETC.: Slushy Wednesday AM updates"

  • Sue H February 13, 2019 (6:13 am)
    Good to know nothing has changed with the 55 cancellations <eye roll>

    • Mok4315 February 13, 2019 (7:24 am)
      According to their snow day website, nothing has changed for the c line or 128 either :/ Here’s to another 3 hours of walking today. 

      • Erica February 13, 2019 (8:23 am)
        Currently waiting for the C at my usual stop because the bus driver yesterday said it was going back to normal….. 🙃 I wish they didn’t make it so confusing.

  • SH February 13, 2019 (7:17 am)
    Looks like garbage pick up is happening today for Monday and Tuesday costumers.https://atyourservice.seattle.gov/2019/02/06/solid-waste-collection-resumes-feb-6/

    • WSB February 13, 2019 (7:23 am)
      Yes! We first reported that yesterday and the link is atop this update. Watch out for WM trucks and crews in neighborhoods.

    • Kathy February 13, 2019 (8:27 am)
      But not yard waste. Since food waste is in there, my yard waste has more rotting perishables than my garbage. You would think that would be the higher priority. It will be 3 weeks between food waste pickups for me now.

      • WSB February 13, 2019 (9:05 am)
        The city info is worded differently in various channels but the news release sent by SPU says they’re picking up yard/food waste best they can.

  • jenjm82 February 13, 2019 (7:23 am)
    Train blocking Spokane at 2nd ave, BNSF. Not even moving at this point

    • jenjm82 February 13, 2019 (7:41 am)
      Train has cleared after 25 minutes

      • WSB February 13, 2019 (7:55 am)
        Thanks for the update.

  • 1994 February 13, 2019 (7:25 am)
    SDOT has this on the travelers info page with a red exclamation:Location: 9300 Myers Way SType: Road ConditionsLanes Affected: from Olson to S 99 St closedStart: 2/12/2019 3:36 AMEnd: 2/13/2019 11:59 PM

    • WSB February 13, 2019 (7:37 am)
      We learned a couple days ago that those alerts are NOT necessarily accurate, unfortunately (by going past three West Seattle spots that were shown on that map as closed and turned out not to be), so we haven’t been repeating them.

      • WSB February 13, 2019 (10:40 am)
        And just for the record, we just checked this too. No closure. Just some center-lane slush.

  • k February 13, 2019 (7:55 am)
    trash being picked up in Fauntleroy!!! Love that sound. 🙄

    • carolei February 13, 2019 (8:38 am)
      My trash was just picked up in North Delridge!

  • Ms F February 13, 2019 (8:15 am)
    Is 45th/100th in Arbor Heights still blocked?  I’m trying to plot the escape off my hill street.  Thanks!

    • WSB February 13, 2019 (10:24 am)
      Probably too late to be helpful but: We just went by. Totally open. 100th has been completely cleared between 35th and Marine View, too.

  • kumalavula February 13, 2019 (9:32 am)
    i’m right on the 125 bus line. it hasn’t run the last few days but i just saw one heading down the hill to oregon and delridge so if people are taking 120’s towards downtown thinking that the 125 still isn’t an alternative, it looks like that might now provide some relief. thought i’d post for the good of all.

  • Deftones February 13, 2019 (9:43 am)
    I really hope that C Line shuttle goes away today and back to a normal route. Tired of waiting 45 minutes not knowing when it’s going to arrive. 

  • Anon February 13, 2019 (10:40 am)
    Saw someone post something about this already but has anyone seen the 125?? Is it running back on regular route and time?

  • kumalavula February 13, 2019 (10:51 am)
    i posted. and someone commented that the 125 is on a snow route. i saw one go past my house about 10am.  i’d check with metro before heading out so you don’t get caught waiting in the cold in case what i saw was a fluke or they’ve changed to another schedule.

  • WiseWoman February 13, 2019 (11:13 am)
    Check thelink on WSBlog for Metro routes running, link there. And 4 gawd sakes tuck your vehicle mirrors if u r leaving your cars and trucks on streets where plowed, garbage or bisy traffic go down skinny streets. 

  • Kayzel February 13, 2019 (11:42 am)
    Can anyone tell me:  Is the W. Seattle bridge icy? I need to get from High Point to the Pike Place Market this afternoon (Wednesday), any advice, suggestions more than welcome. Thanks.

    • Sue H February 13, 2019 (11:49 am)
      I drove from the Junction to downtown at 7:30 this morning, using the WS Bridge (upper) and 4th Avenue, and it was absolutely fine – no ice at.

