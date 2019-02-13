TRAFFIC/TRANSIT/WEATHER/ETC.: Slushy Wednesday AM updates

(SCHOOLS: Here’s the Wednesday closures/changes list … TRASH/RECYCLING: Pickup today for Mon./Tues. customers … LIBRARIES: Expecting to resume normal hours today)

6:03 AM: Good morning! No incidents so far. Here are the toplines/infolinks:

METRO SERVICE: Back to almost-normal route list but with changes plus these alerts:

METRO ROUTE 37: No 5:48 am and 7:11 am trips

METRO ROUTE 55: No 6:31 AM, 6:48 AM, 7:30 AM and 8:34 AM trips

METRO ROUTE 56: No 6:43 am, 7:33 am, 8:41 am trips

METRO ROUTE 57: No 7:20 am trip

METRO ROUTE 113: No 7:34 am trip

METRO ROUTE 116: No 6:33 am, 7:13 am, 8:00 am trips and no 4:26 pm trip from downtown

WEST SEATTLE WATER TAXI: Back to 2-boat schedule

RIDE2: Not operating today

TRAFFIC CAMS PAGE: Our compilation of local cameras

SDOT CITYWIDE CAMS ETC. PAGE: Year-round “travelers” map with cams/more.

6:27 AM: Temperature’s above freezing, so slush continues to be this morning’s big challenge … Road closure: Lorilyn says city crews have 45th/100th blocked off in Arbor Heights for work.

6:57 AM: It’s not exactly backed up yet, but for the first time in some days, the cameras show the high bridge is busy. And yes, the snow has set back the opening of the NB Highway 99 ramp into downtown – we hope to get an update today at a WSDOT media briefing that’ll focus on the start of Alaskan Way Viaduct demolition.

7:13 AM: If you’re riding Metro, be sure to check the reroute list as well as alerts.

7:25 AM: Commenter Jenjm82 reports, “Train blocking Spokane at 2nd ave, BNSF. Not even moving at this point.” (Added: Camera confirms, still stopped.)

7:55 AM: Spokane Street’s moving again; Jenjm82 says the train got moving again after 25 minutes.

8:56 AM: As Metro gets back to more of its regular routes, still some challenges out there. Chris emailed about the 120: “Most of the 120s are passing my stop because they are completely full. Some folks have been there for over an hour. … I gave up and am working from Uptown. I have seen 6 (!) go by without stopping. One stopped to let a couple of people off, but they did not let anyone on.” He says if you need to catch it you might try being creative – take the SB 120, “then get off at an upstream bus stop, then get on the northbound 120.”