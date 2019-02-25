West Seattle, Washington

25 Monday

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Back-to-school Monday watch

February 25, 2019 6:56 am
6:56 AM: Good morning! Seattle Public Schools students are back in class today after midwinter break. No incidents/alerts so far in our area.

7:11 AM: A couple of reminders – the 4th Avenue exit lane/ramp on the eastbound bridge is officially back to “all traffic” status, after work on Saturday; Ride2 is, as of today, open for advance booking.

7:46 AM: Still no trouble reports.

